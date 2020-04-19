Michael Edward Torneten, age 61, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1958, to Edward and Elaine (Boeck) Torneten, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Torneten; and brother, Barry Torneten. Michael is survived by his daughters, Martha Brensel (Aaron), Michele Hunter (Greg), Melissa Green (Troy) and Madisen Torneten (Dan Kermeen); mother, Elaine Torneten; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carol Yeaton and Sharon Weaver (Ray); brothers, Lee Torneten (Dawn), Neal Torneten (Renita) and Bob Torneten (Ressa); and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be directed to the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
'I was blessed to have Quintin in my class': 8-year-old boy struck killed by car identified as a St. Albert student
-
Gov. Reynolds orders schools closed through end of school year
-
Pottawattamie County announces four new cases of COVID-19, all from Council Bluffs
-
Pottawattamie County announces four new cases of COVID-19, all from Council Bluffs
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital had been in ditch for 16 hours before help arrived
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.