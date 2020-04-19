Michael Edward Torneten, age 61, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1958, to Edward and Elaine (Boeck) Torneten, in Council Bluffs. In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Torneten; and brother, Barry Torneten. Michael is survived by his daughters, Martha Brensel (Aaron), Michele Hunter (Greg), Melissa Green (Troy) and Madisen Torneten (Dan Kermeen); mother, Elaine Torneten; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carol Yeaton and Sharon Weaver (Ray); brothers, Lee Torneten (Dawn), Neal Torneten (Renita) and Bob Torneten (Ressa); and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Torneten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.