Helen Leora Townsend, age 92, died peacefully at her home, in Council Bluffs, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Helen was born at home in Long Island, Kan., on May 20, 1928, to the late Albert and Alma Godfrey. She was the second of five children and grew up on a farm during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. She graduated from Long Island High School in 1946 and attended Brown-Mackie School of Business in Salina, Kan. Upon graduating, she worked as an assistant to the Program Director at KSAL radio station. Much of the remainder of her working life, she was an Abstractor and retired from Abstract Guaranty, in Council Bluffs. Helen married Duane O. Townsend, November 1, 1947, in Phillipsburg, Kan. During their life's journey they lived in Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana before settling down in Council Bluffs in 1963. They enjoyed square dancing, playing cards with friends and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church, and volunteered regularly at Sequels Thrift Store. Her greatest passion was in the kitchen making and baking wonderful meals and treats for her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters and her brother. She is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Duane; daughter, Linda Kingery, of Council Bluffs; son, Brian Townsend and spouse Tammy, of Henderson, Nev.; a sister; five grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with Diana Northcutt, officiant. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the Community Room. Memorials are suggested to Salem United Methodist Church.
Service information
Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
