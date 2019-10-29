Curtis Merrill Tracy
Curtis Merrill Tracy, age 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away October 27, 2019.
He was born on December 28, 1955, in Iowa City, Iowa, to the late William and Patricia (Messerly) Tracy.
In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his brother, Clark Tracy.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Tracy (Johnston); son, Tim (Jodi) Tracy, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Trudy (Rex) Bussing, of Council Bluffs; son, Todd (Johannah) Tracy, of Fremont, Neb.; grandchildren, Nikishia (Brady) Carlock, Cody (DeLane) Ives, Kara Bussing, Ricky (Abi) Jackson, Kayla Bussing, Brittnie Jackson, Baylee Tracy, Timmy Tracy, Shelby Tracy, Annika Boden, Kyle Bussing and Zane Tracy; as well as 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia (Sam) Faulkner, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Chris (Kathy) Tracy, of Omaha, Neb., Jeff Tracy, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Craig (Angie) Tracy, of Newmarket, Iowa, and numerous nieces; nephews; and extended family.
Visitation is Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Saturday, at 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
