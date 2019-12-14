Reverend Tan Van Tran
Reverend Tan Van Tran, age 62, died at his home on December 10, 2019.
Tan was born on April 18, 1957, in Bien Hoa Province, South Vietnam, to Thuan Van Tran and Lich Thi Nguyen. He was one of 7 children, raised in a good Catholic family. He attended seminary in the Diocese, of Dong Nai, Vietnam from 1969 to 1987, which included Seminary of St. Paul High School and college seminary in Vietnam. In 1975, when Saigon fell to the communists, all seminaries were forced to close. Tan made the courageous decision to continue as a seminarian, although this meant persecution by the State. Many of his friends were jailed. Tan, however, lived with his bishop for 7 years and had the opportunity to study philosophy and theology in an underground seminary from 1976 to 1983. He did pastoral work for 3 years from 1984 to 1987.
In 1988, Tan escaped Vietnam by boat alongside many other Vietnamese. After 5 days of dangerous sailing, Tan's boat reached Malaysia. He spent 7 months in Malaysia and 6 months in the Philippines, living in refugee camps where he ministered to other refugees that had fled their homelands. Tan arrived in America in April 1989, and in June, became part of the Diocese of Des Moines. In 1992, he received a Master of Divinity Degree from Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.
Bishop William Bullock ordained Fr. Tan a priest of the Diocese of Des Moines on June 12, 1992. His many assignments throughout the years included: working in the Diocesan Administrative office in 1992, Pastoral Vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Missouri Valley, Iowa, from 1992 to 1993, Parochial Vicar at St. Theresa Parish in Des Moines, Iowa, from 1993 to 1996, Pastor at St. Patrick Parish (Bayard) and St. Joseph Parish (Jamaica) from 1996 to 2004. He also served as Pastor at St. Patrick (Corning) and St. Patrick (Lenox) from 2004 to 2011, and Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Parish in Council Bluffs, from 2012 to 2013.
In 2013, Fr. Tan served as Hospital and Nursing Home Chaplain in Council Bluffs, covering as many as 9 nursing homes. He was also a Sacramental Minister at Holy Family Parish in Mondamin, Iowa, from 2016 until his passing. He had a pastoral sensitivity to the sick and suffering. In his free time, Fr. Tan had a passion for "everything computers," as well as a great love of music, often playing the violin, piano, or organ for others. He always found time to spend with those he loved, family, friends, fellow priests, and parishioners, as they were what he valued most.
He is survived by his mother Lich Nguyen; 4 sisters, Oanh Tran (Hien Pham), Thanh Tran (Tam Nguyen), Lan Tran (Hoa Nguyen), Lynn Phuong Tran; 1 brother, Tien Tran (Huong Pham); and Andi Penton (Sponsor).
He was preceded in death by his father, Thuan Tran; brother, Minh Tran; brother-in- law, Vincent Cuong Pham.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., with Rosary in Vietnamese at 3:30 p.m., and prayer service at 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Ambrose Cathedral. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Peter Church in Council Bluffs. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California. Memorial contributions can be made to the Priest Pension Fund of the Diocese of Des Moines.
