Edwin P.

Trujillo

Edwin P. Trujillo, age 56, passed away January 18, 2020.

He was born in Montrose, Colo., on July 13, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Trujillo, Sr.; brother, Roy Trujillo, Jr.

Edwin is survived by his daughter, Ashley Gilka (Nathan); grandson, Guren Gilka; mother, Elizabeth Trujillo; siblings, Marie Mendoza (Arturo), Dorothy Jackson and Bill Trujillo.

Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 21
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
10:30AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
