Edwin P.
Trujillo
Edwin P. Trujillo, age 56, passed away January 18, 2020.
He was born in Montrose, Colo., on July 13, 1963.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Trujillo, Sr.; brother, Roy Trujillo, Jr.
Edwin is survived by his daughter, Ashley Gilka (Nathan); grandson, Guren Gilka; mother, Elizabeth Trujillo; siblings, Marie Mendoza (Arturo), Dorothy Jackson and Bill Trujillo.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
