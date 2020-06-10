Tam Thi Truong, age 61, of Council Bluffs, died June 9, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. She was a production worker for Con Agra. She is survived by husband, Thien Nguyen; daughters, Pituong Bui, Ha Nguyen, Thanh Nguyen. Visitation, Friday, 4:30 to 9 p..m., with prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Peters Church in Omaha. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, in Council Bluffs.

