William H. Turner
William H. Turner, 59, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 11, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born July 28, 1960, in Council Bluffs to the late Gerald S. and Margaret (Freel) Turner. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1978 and earned his Associate's Degree from IWCC in 1980. Bill married Lela J. Jenson on March 16, 1984, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with daughter, Tara. Bill was a store manager for Fill-'N'-Food, U-Stop and Casey's for 15 years until health issues forced his retirement in 2014. He then worked at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market for a brief time. Bill was a member of First Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lela J. Turner; daughter, Tara Turner, both of Council Bluffs; brothers, Dale Turner, of Omaha, Neb., and David Turner, of Council Bluffs; cousins and many friends.
Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Interment, St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Neola, Iowa. The family will direct memorial contributions.
