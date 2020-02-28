Maria M. Tweedy
Maria Martha Tweedy, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at Risen Son Christian Village, on February 26, 2020.
She was born on November 19, 1926, in Mannheim, Germany, the eldest child of Margaret Anschutz and Ernst Moser. Maria married Austin Tweedy, a U.S. Army Master Sergeant, on July 12, 1956. In that same year, together with daughter Tina, the family moved to America.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband; her mother and step-father, Alois Uhrig; ten younger brothers, and two younger sisters.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Tina Abbott Bowerman (Donald); three grandchildren, Jim (Connie) Abbott, Brandon (Melonie) Abbott, of Council Bluffs, and Ann Abbott Lewis (Michael), from Des Moines, Iowa; her four great-grandchildren, Tyler Abbott, Asher Lewis, Lilli Lewis, and Camden Lewis; two sisters, Giesele Fritz and Inge Engelhorn, both of Schwetzingen, Germany; two sisters-in-law, Uta Uhrig, of Heidelberg, Germany, and Gita Uhrig, of Schwetzingen; many nieces and nephews, in Germany and America; and a host of friends.
Funeral service, Sunday, 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Croix Hospice and Alzheimer's Research.
