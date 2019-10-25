Kenneth
Edwin Tyler
Kenneth Edwin Tyler, 73, passed away September 5, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1946, to Georgia Ann (Townsend) McFarland and Edwin Carlyle Tyler, in Council Bluffs.
Kenneth is survived by his partner, Jane Jamison, and their family, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr.) Jennifer Jamison-Gines and her family; Jeremy Jamison and his family; his sisters, Julie Tyler Macwilliams and Janie Tyler Price and her husband Bud Price.
His Life Celebration will be at River's Edge Pavilion, 4250 River's Edge Parkway, Council Bluffs, on November 26, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midlands Humane Society of Council Bluffs. Thanks to The Daily Nonpareil for the great story after he had passed.
