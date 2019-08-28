William Lee Tyson
William Lee Tyson, age 68, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Bartlett, Iowa, passed away at his home on August 23, 2019.
William was born November 16, 1950, in Council Bluffs, to Harry and Shirley (Cain) Tyson. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968.
William was preceded in death by his father, Harry Tyson; mother, Shirley DeVault; sisters, Mary Ann and Marilyn; brothers, Tom, Gale, Darrell, and Jim Tyson; niece, Sara Correa.
He is survived by his children, Pat Jones, Shawn (Carol) Tyson, Stacey (Jason) Scott, Kimberly (Wes) Callender, Karri Stevens; 16 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Diane) Tyson, Diane Nelson, Chris (Tim) Waldron, Lynn Tyson; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and burial, Friday, 11 a.m., in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery. A potluck will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.