Douglas Wayne
Uecker
Douglas Wayne Uecker, age 76, of Council Bluffs, died Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 9, 1943, on the farm in Sherman, S.D. He was the son of the late Melvin George Uecker and Susie Rose (Meyeraan) Uecker. Douglas was the older brother to Lee Uecker (Marsha) who reside in Grand Junction, Colo.
Doug went into the Army in July of 1961, he served until June 15, 1964 and was honorably discharged. He traveled to many places with the Army. He achieved the rank of SP5 (E5), served during the Cold War and received the Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Rifle Marksman honor.
He went on to work as a purchasing manager for Purex (Dial Soap) for 34 years. While working full time and raising 3 daughters, he received his Associates degree from Iowa Western/Buena Vista College. He was faithful to his church, Our Savior's Lutheran, and kept the church and grounds immaculate. In service to his community, he faithfully donated many gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He was a master woodworker, leaving so many beautiful pieces for his family to enjoy. He enjoyed many weekends with other crafters at shows. He loved to garden and his blooms were never ending. The "Bird Man" of Council Bluffs found solitude in all types of birds. All animals loved him as he always had a treat waiting for them. Doug was an avid reader and loved sharing books with others.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen Marie (Burnison) Uecker; along with 3 daughters, Dawn (Vincent) Tangeman, of Council Bluffs, Debra (Bill) Robinson, of Oakland, Iowa, and Dana (Brent) Van Scoy, of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren, Emily (Ben) Riedinger, Nicholas (Sara) Tangeman, Alex Tangeman, Amanda Kahl, Anastasia (Jacob) Saddler, Madalyn (Brian) Gilbert, Jonathan Van Scoy; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Wyatt Riedinger, Natalia and Augustine Saddler; nephews and niece.
Celebration of Life for Douglas Uecker will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 600 Bluff Street, Council Bluffs. Please come visit family and share your stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.