On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Scott Uhl entered into his final rest with our loving Father. Scott was born June 10, 1968, in Sioux City, Iowa. Scott worked as a skilled welder throughout his life and had an artistic passion for making things with his hands for others. Scott will be remembered for his giving spirit and kind heart. Scott is survived by his mother and father, Sharon and Ed Uhl; his sister, Trisha Kutz; his children, Keerstyn Uhl and Bryan Uhl; grandchildren, Mikah, Zayne, Weslynn and Ava; two nephews; a niece and several cousins. Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108 www.heritagesfsd.com

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Uhl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.