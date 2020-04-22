On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Scott Uhl entered into his final rest with our loving Father. Scott was born June 10, 1968, in Sioux City, Iowa. Scott worked as a skilled welder throughout his life and had an artistic passion for making things with his hands for others. Scott will be remembered for his giving spirit and kind heart. Scott is survived by his mother and father, Sharon and Ed Uhl; his sister, Trisha Kutz; his children, Keerstyn Uhl and Bryan Uhl; grandchildren, Mikah, Zayne, Weslynn and Ava; two nephews; a niece and several cousins. Heritage Funeral Home 4800 S. Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57108 www.heritagesfsd.com
