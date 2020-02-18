Norma Jean Uhlig
Norma Jean Uhlig, 68, of Cordova, Ill., died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home in Cordova.
Norma was born June 27, 1951, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the daughter of Reverend Marvin and Alma (Grefe) Uhlig. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969 and Northern Iowa University in 1977 with a BA in German. She worked as an administrative officer for the 4th Judicial District for the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Norma loved traveling and seeing the world with her sister and brother-in-law Lois and Bill Case. She also enjoyed knitting, fishing and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Norma is survived by her son, David (Mary) Uhlig, Omaha, Neb.; sisters, Ellen (Roger) Bauer, Ruth (Chuck) Eaton, Lois Case; grandchildren, Dan (Marissa) Faulkner, Austin Uhlig, and Luke Uhlig, all of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Krumm; and brother-in-law, Bill Case. A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Memorials may be made to the Children's Square Foster Care or the Ollie Webb Center, both in Omaha.
