Betty Jean Underwood
Betty Jean Underwood, age 76, of Council Bluffs. Ret. Secretary, of Omaha, Neb., Public Schools, was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Carrie Loper; husband, Kenneth Underwood; brothers, LeRoy and Ronald Loper; niece, Lynn Doner.
Survivors include nephews, Michael (Renee) Loper, Donald (Chelsey) Loper, all of Omaha; nieces, Laurie (Jim) Cloutier, Linda Scherrer, both of Council Bluffs; step niece, Paula Bonney, of Iowa; step sons, Edward Underwood, of Omaha, Todd Underwood, of Apache Jct, Ariz.; close friend, Carol Callaghan, of Bentley, Iowa; and other family and friends.
Visitation, Friday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, 1 p.m., Saturday, at Danish Cemetery in Davey, Neb. Family and friends to meet at cemetery.
