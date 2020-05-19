Blanche E. Underwood, age 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 16, 2020, in Plattsmouth, Neb. Blanche was born November 17, 1930, in Council Bluffs, to the late Glen L. and Mary (Althoff) Spittler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948. Blanche married Wendell K. "Woody" Underwood on October 20, 1951, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with four children, Ricky, Larry, Mary Jane and Susie. Blanche worked for 10 years at Skaggs Drug Store in Council Bluffs. She loved fishing and bowling. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Underwood in 2004; and her sister, Virginia Smith. Blanche is survived by her sons, Ricky (Debbie) Underwood, Larry (Diane) Underwood, all of Council Bluffs; daughters, Mary Jane (James) Lawton, of Carson, Iowa, Susie (Russ) Peterson, of Plattsmouth; nine grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren, and her three great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Dianna (Gordon) Elkins, of McClelland, Iowa; half-brother, Greg (Debbie) Reese, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, 12 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral on Thursday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home with live-streaming available. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
