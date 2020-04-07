Jane K. (Christensen) Underwood, born September 19, 1953, passed away March 30, 2020, in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Josephine Christensen; brother, Dick Christensen; son, Zach Alsman (Underwood). Survived by her husband of 25 years, John Underwood; sister, Joann Bolinger; sons, Steven (Kathi) Maertens, Nathan (Jackie) Alsman; daughters, Jessica Alsman, Nicole (Scott) Frizzell, Breanne (Patrick) Woten; 9 grandchildren; many family and friends; and fur babies, Cody and Fireball. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and posted on John's Facebook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Missouri Valley Dog Park.

