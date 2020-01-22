Patricia L. (Sheils)

Underwood

Patricia L. (Sheils) Underwood, age 77, of Omaha, Neb., passed away in Omaha on January 20, 2020.

Patricia was born June 18, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Edward L. and Lucille (Hopkins) Sheils. She graduated from Underwood High School. Patricia worked in the food service for Methodist Hospital for many years and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Sheils; sister, JoAnn Cherry.

Survivors include sons, Ed, of Omaha, Todd, of Apache Junction, Ariz. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Patricia will be laid to rest at Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia (Sheils) Underwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.