Patricia L. (Sheils)
Underwood
Patricia L. (Sheils) Underwood, age 77, of Omaha, Neb., passed away in Omaha on January 20, 2020.
Patricia was born June 18, 1942, in Council Bluffs, to the late Edward L. and Lucille (Hopkins) Sheils. She graduated from Underwood High School. Patricia worked in the food service for Methodist Hospital for many years and was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Sheils; sister, JoAnn Cherry.
Survivors include sons, Ed, of Omaha, Todd, of Apache Junction, Ariz. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Patricia will be laid to rest at Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.
