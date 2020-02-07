Helen Bettie (Spencer)
Van Riper
Helen Bettie (Spencer) Van Riper, passed away on February 5, 2020, at the age of 97, at her home near Neola, Iowa.
She was born on August 27, 1922, to Ray and Freda (Olsen) Spencer. She graduated from Omaha University and started her teaching career in a one-room school house near Neola. From there, she went to the Council Bluffs school system. She met Seth B. Van Riper and they moved to Lincoln, Neb., where she taught for several years. They moved to Ralston, Neb., where she finished out her teaching career. Her second career involved being an apartment manager for a local Omaha, Neb., company for over 30 years retiring at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by daughters, Helen Ann and Marjorie Van Riper; brother, Phil Spencer, of Underwood, Iowa; nieces, Rhonda and Amy; and nephew, John. Other survivors include numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, will be Monday, 10:30 a.m., at Underwood Lutheran Church. Interment, Neola Township Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at the church. Memorials are suggested to Neola Senior Citizens, Lookout Village in Neola or charity of choice.
