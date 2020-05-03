Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Vermillion, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away on April 29, 2020, after enjoying many happy years of life. In addition to her husband, Keith Vermillion, Ann is survived by her sons, Todd Fox and his wife April, Todd's children, Zöe and Adam; Tony Fox and his wife Kristi, and their children, Gaston, Garen, and Gannon; her five brothers, their spouses; children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ann was the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Werthmann. She was born on August 17, 1947, in Prosser, Wash., and was the only daughter of six children. She dearly loved all her brothers: Ralph (Ozzie), John, William (Bill), Steve, and Mark. Early on, the family moved back to Omaha, Neb. Ann attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and in 1965, graduated from Marian High with honors. In 1968, she graduated from Wayne State College with a B.A. in Elementary Education. That spring she married Ron Fox and they moved to Akron, Iowa, where they both taught school. In 1972, they moved to Council Bluffs. Ann went on to earn her Masters of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and eventually earned her EdD in Curriculum and Instruction. She used her education in her 29 years of service to the Council Bluffs Community Schools in various roles such as Director of Chapter 1 Reading, Director of Early Childhood Education, Grant Writing, Even Start, and at different times, Principal of three different schools. She and Ron divorced in 1997, but she found love again in the form of a handsome neighbor, Keith Vermillion. They were married in 2000 and shared their love of adventure and travel into their retirement years. Visitation and funeral mass will be held at a later date with inurnment in Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha.
