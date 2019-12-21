Michael J. Volff
Michael J. Volff, age 53, passed away December 19, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on November 14, 1966. Michael proudly served his country and retired from the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Volff.
Michael is survived by his mother, Linda Volff; twin sister, Michelle Feilen (Scott); sister, Stephanie Belt (Duane); brother, Scott Volff (Dawn); bestie, Pam White; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.