Helen M. (Brentano) Wack
Helen M. (Brentano) Wack, 92, of St. Joseph, Mo., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
Helen was born in Atchison, Kan., on November 27, 1927, to Joseph T. and Helen P. Brentano.
Helen graduated from Mt. Saint Scholastica College in 1963 with a degree in Bachelors in English. She graduated from Rutgers University in 1964 with a master's degree in Library Services. She retired from Colorado State Hospital in Pueblo, Colo., in 1988, as the Head of Library Services. She and Dunstan J. Wack were united in marriage on April 22, 1972, in Akron, Colo.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dunstan J. Wack; her parents; brothers, Joseph and John Brentano; and sister, Bernice Barnett.
Survivors include her sister, Sister Alice Brentano, of Atchison, and several nieces and nephews.
Helen touched the lives of many people and her presence will be greatly missed.
Memorial service, 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment, Saint Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, at a later date.
