Daryl A.
Waldron, Sr.
Daryl A. Waldron, Sr., age 68, of Council Bluffs, and long time employee of Bluffs Paving, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Donald, and Eugene.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Robyn Waldron, of Council Bluffs; children, Daryl Waldron, Jr., of Atlantic, Iowa, Christina Ronk and husband Michael, of Logan, Iowa, Jeremy Waldron and wife Lisa, of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his special nephew, Lars Tiffey; sister, Beverly Nelson, of Harris, Iowa; brothers, Merle Waldron and wife Carol, of Spencer, Iowa, Gerald Waldron and wife Beatrice, of Coin, Iowa, and Jerry Waldron, of Shenandoah, Iowa.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral service, 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, also at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.