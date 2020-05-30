Helen F. Walker, age 96, of Fostoria, Ohio, formerly of Council Bluffs and Crescent, Iowa, passed away in Fostoria on May 27, 2020. Helen was born March 19, 1924, in Elmo, Mo., to the late Elmer and Georgia (Kinman) Kelley. She graduated from Gravity, Iowa High School in 1942 and attended Northwest Missouri State for two years. She taught school for six years; was the election clerk for the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office for 14 years and worked at the Mid-America Center for eight years. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Harmony Chapter #25, Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years and the Crescent, Iowa Optimist Club. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Walker in 1971; brother, Lowell Kelley and sister, Nina May McClure. Helen is survived by her daughter, Krista (Butch) Smith, of Fostoria; son, Matt (Lori) Walker, of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren, Robert (Stacey) Smith, Amy Smith, John Smith, Alaina Walker, Kelsey Walker, Keegan Walker; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Carolyn Kay Day, of Skidmore, Mo.; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service and Eastern Star service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.