George S. Wallace
George S. Wallace, of Omaha, Neb., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with cancer.
George was born in Omaha, to the late William and Irene Wallace, of Carter Lake, Iowa. George is well known for his many years of working at Griffin Pipe, in Council Bluffs, and as crew chief for the Wallace Racing Team.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Wallace; and son, Dan Edgington.
George is survived by his daughter, Tina Koch (Tim); girlfriend, Susie Burdick and her children, Clint Kinman, Clay Kinman and Courtney Keller; 13 grandchildren; brothers, John and Bob Wallace; nieces and nephews; friends and family.
Services are 1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Roeder Mortuary. Luncheon to follow.
