Rosemary Wallace
Rosemary Wallace, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 13, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Rosie was born March 24, 1933, in Fremont, Neb., to the late Henry and Edna (Gaylord) Barrett. She graduated from St. Francis High School, Council Bluffs in 1951. Rosie married Kenneth E. Wallace on October 20, 1956. They were blessed with 4 children, Kim, Scott, Joan and Mike. Rosie worked at Benos and then spent 22 years as office supervisor for Western Federal Savings & Loan/Ist Federal Lincoln, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and American Business Women.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Wallace in 2000; daughter, Kim Clark; son, Scott Wallace; brother, Joseph Barrett; sisters, Marjorie Barrett, Dolores Heurtz, Mary Jo Barrett and Jean Barrett.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Joan (Kevin) Geise; son, Mike (Molly) Wallace, all of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Roger Clark, of Crescent, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Denise Wallace, of Omaha; nieces and nephews.
Wake service, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or St. Albert Schools.
