Jeffery Wallis, age 57, of Mondamin, Iowa, passed away April 22, 2020. Survivors include children, Jessica and her husband Kevin Johnson, of Blair, Neb., Joshua Wallis and his wife Chelsea, of Blair, and Tylor Wallis, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; mother, Dorothy Wallis, of Mondamin; brother, Gregg Wallis and his wife Beverly, of Woodbine, Iowa. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Fouts Funeral Home, in Woodbine. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, at Soldier Valley Cemetery, near Pisgah, Iowa.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Wallis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

