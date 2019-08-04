Malvern Johnny Wallis
Malvern Johnny Wallis, age 82, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, working his land along the Missouri River.
He married Dorothy Eunice Bell, of Wytheville, Va., in 1958. He enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. Malvern worked in the construction industry for over 40 years.
Malvern is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Wallis, of Mondamin, Iowa; 2 sons, Gregg (Beverly) Wallis, of Woodbine, Iowa, and Jeff Wallis, of Mondamin; his 8 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings.
Funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Fouts Funeral Home. Visitation with family, 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, also at the funeral home.
