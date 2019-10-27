Walter "Pete" William Wallrichs
Walter "Pete" William Wallrichs, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Council Bluffs on October 26, 2019.
Pete was born November 13, 1941, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Pete was a hard worker, holding a variety of jobs through high school - at the teen dance hall, at a bakery and every future father-in-law's dream, the carnival. Pete then joined the Air Force where he would serve four years stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Kathe, his brothers Alvin, Bernie and John, and daughter, Pam Johnson-Turner.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine (Bunting) Wallrichs; daughters, Patricia (Jeff) Schoening, of Treynor, Iowa, Marcia (Vince) Pomerleau of Council Bluffs; and son, Dave (Brenda) Wallrichs, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, JoAnn (Ben) Egli of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice or Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Callender, Iowa.
