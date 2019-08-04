Dorothy Ann Ward
Dorothy Ann Ward, 96, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on July 19, 2019. Dorothy was born in Neola, Iowa, on February 12, 1923, to the late Earl and Ruby Dorn.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie M. Ward; granddaughter, Megan Howard; and 5 siblings.
She is survived by her 3 children and their wives, Richard Ward and Martha Capps, of Eden Prairie, Minn., Kathleen and Clifford Paulsen, of Davidson, N.C., Diane and Charles Howard, of Colleyville, Texas. She is also outlived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy lived in Iowa, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Her life was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and siblings.
A visitation will be held August 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, in Council Bluffs.
