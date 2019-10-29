Maxine J. (Gallaher) Ward
Maxine J. (Gallaher) Ward, age 100, passed away October 26, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Maxine was born June 6, 1919, in rural Logan, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Albert "Al" and Dorothy "Dollie" (Armstrong) Gallaher. Upon her graduation from Logan High School in 1938, Maxine taught country school. At the age of 16, she met her future husband, Lyle, at a barn dance. On September 23, 1939, she and Lyle eloped. In that period of time teachers were not allowed to be married. Their marriage was kept secret until the spring of the following year so that she could continue teaching. Maxine became a farm wife for the next 45 years. They were married nearly 75 years at the time of Lyle's death. She and Lyle always loved dancing and were a handsome couple on the dance floor.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; and brothers, Donald and Arnold Gallaher.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Saundra (Bob) Darrah; sons, Dale (Jan) Ward, Richard (Rita) Ward; grandchildren, Scott Darrah, Rhonda (Bob) Gibler, Jill (Tony) Bohaty, Lisa Ward, Mike (Carol) Ward, Brian (Katie) Ward; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Tresa) Gallaher; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
