Vida M. Ward
Vida M. Ward, age 84, passed away September 20, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on January 13, 1935, to the late Claude and Edna (Donahoo) Carman.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ward; daughter, Marie Ward; grandson, Nathan Rasmussen; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Vida is survived by her children, Linda Quigley (Keith Quigley), Richard Rasmussen (Marcia), James Rasmussen (Sandy); brother, Orville Carman; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; special niece, Debbie Robertson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the First Church of the Nazarene - 2600 Avenue A in Council Bluffs. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Church of the Nazarene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.