Roger L.
Waters
Roger L. Waters, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 26, 2019.
He was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 13, 1940, to the late Charles and Elsie (Crowson) Waters. Roger graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1958. He worked for Western Electric for 14 years and then owned and operated Memories Lounge. He was a longtime member and at one point managed the Elk's Lodge #531. Roger had served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Rainbow Post #2.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Waters; stepson, Scott Kern.
Roger is survived by his wife, Bonnie Waters; children, Roger Waters Jr., Jim Waters (Jeanie), Dawne Waters (Davis), Shauna Oliphant; stepson, Chris Kern; sisters, Debbie Mabbitt and Joy Lee Moffit; grandchildren and great grandchildren; pets, Libby and Big Ellie.
Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.
