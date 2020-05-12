Craig J. Wathen was born on April 3, 1958, the oldest child of James and Marion "Maud" Wathen. He entered into rest on May 7, 2020, at the Grand Island Veterans Administration Hospital, his home for the past 15 years. Craig graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1976. He was united in marriage, in September 1978, to Doris Price. They were the proud parents of Justin and Jacob. Craig and Doris were later divorced. Craig served two years in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Coast Guard until his medical discharge due to his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Craig loved his family very much. Before moving to Grand Island, Neb., from Council Bluffs, Craig served in leadership as a part of the Midlands Evangelical Free Community (now known as Calvary Country Chapel) AWANAs program. Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Wathen, in 2014. Craig is survived by his father, James Wathen; brother, Kenn Wathen; sisters, Kris (Mark) Boyer, and Carolyn (Russ) Ferguson; sons, Justin (Brandy) Wathen, Jacob Derby; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. Now there is in store for him the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award him on this day. Craig bequeathed his body to the Deeded Body Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical education and research. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information about the memorial service or to share a special memory of Craig, please go to: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/craig-jay-wathen/3512. Memorials may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for research.

