Henry A.
Watkins
Henry A. Watkins, age 78, passed away January 11, 2020.
He was born in Harlan, Iowa, on November 6, 1941, to the late Perry and Rosetta (Stevens) Watkins. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from the railroad as a switchman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Perry Watkins.
Henry is survived by children, Steven Watkins (Becky Rawson), Frank Watkins, Lore Preuss, April Hollins, Doug Lasher and Derek Lasher; sisters, Rose Petry and Anna Skokan; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery.
