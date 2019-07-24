Douglas
Edward
Watson
Douglas Edward Watson, 81, husband of Judy Watson, of Omaha, Neb., passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home in Omaha.
Born in St. Paul, Neb., to the late Oscar and Martha Watson, on September 11, 1937. He graduated from Omaha North High School. He was a carpenter and a photographer throughout his career. His hobbies were photography, motorcycle riding, woodworking and collecting guns and other memorabilia. He was also a member of the Unity Church in Omaha. He raised 4 children with his first wife and he married Judy Athay on May 21, 1982 and they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Watson, of Dillon, Colo., Carolyn Watson, of Chicago Ill., Christine Watson Scott (Kevin), of Omaha, and Steve Watson, of Denver, Colo.; step-children, Fred Athay (deceased), Christine Athay Yarges (Ken) and Kenny Athay. He is also survived by grandchildren, Trevor Scott, Danielle Scott Croushorn, Tyler Scott and Allison and Stevie Watson; step-grandchildren, Sarah Liston, Matthew Liston, Michaela Yarges and Allison Yarges; great-grandchildren, Rohen, Meyah, and Londyn Croushorn; and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hoy Funeral Home, at 1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA.
