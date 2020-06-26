Saxon Alexis Watt, age 26, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 12, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Alexis was born October 26, 1993, in Council Bluffs to John and Christine (Tamayo) Watt. She graduated from Kanesville High School and received her esthetician degree from Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Rockford, Ill. Alexis was currently working as a typist for Clear Title in Council Bluffs. She is survived by her sons, Damion Foster, Ayden Mount and Ronan Lenihan; mother, Christine (significant other, Rico Rocha) Tamayo-Watt; father, John (fiancé, Katherine Webster) Watt; brother, Brandon (significant other, Katrina) Tamayo; grandmother, Soledad Mendoza; half-sister, Alisha Watt; s.o., Ron Lenihan; godparents, Randy and Marlene Foster; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following, at The Mile Away Hall. The family will direct memorial contributions.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 29
Funeral Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
Iowa DNR allows Council Bluffs to release wastewater into Missouri River after sewer line problem discovered
-
Iowa Clothes Shop building has rich history
-
CB School Board members get first look at possible Return to Learn plans
-
Faces of Education: Father, son both teach at Lewis Central Middle School
-
Kuhn, Renea
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.