Saxon Alexis Watt, age 26, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 12, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Alexis was born October 26, 1993, in Council Bluffs to John and Christine (Tamayo) Watt. She graduated from Kanesville High School and received her esthetician degree from Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Rockford, Ill. Alexis was currently working as a typist for Clear Title in Council Bluffs. She is survived by her sons, Damion Foster, Ayden Mount and Ronan Lenihan; mother, Christine (significant other, Rico Rocha) Tamayo-Watt; father, John (fiancé, Katherine Webster) Watt; brother, Brandon (significant other, Katrina) Tamayo; grandmother, Soledad Mendoza; half-sister, Alisha Watt; s.o., Ron Lenihan; godparents, Randy and Marlene Foster; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following, at The Mile Away Hall. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Service information

Jun 29
Funeral Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

