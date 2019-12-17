Jerry R. Watts
Jerry R. Watts, passed away December 9, 2019, after a long battle with heart and lung complications.
He was born born on November 8, 1944.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Emily (Menard) Watts; brothers, Robert and Marvin Watts, Delbert (Butch) Leonard, Terry Kennedy; sisters, Sharon (Watts) Nichols and Pauline (Watts) Tompkins.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Jane Watts, children, Shawn (Gloria), Chris (Kristine), Sahra (Annette); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and 39 nieces and nephews.
In honor of Jerry's wishes, there will be no formal services.
