Joyce Louise Weber-Henderson, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Joyce died of a prolonged illness at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. She was attended by two of her sons, Randall Jack Henderson and Daniel Lee Henderson. Joyce was a life-long resident of Council Bluffs, but was born in Logan, Iowa, to Jacob (Jake) and Gladys Mary (Savery) Weber on January 14, 1933. She attended school in Harrison County and graduated from high school in 1951. She married Jack Franklin Henderson, of Logan, in 1952, and they had three sons, Randall Jack Henderson, who resides in Ankeny, Iowa, Daniel Lee Henderson, who resides in Washington, Iowa, and Martin Ray Henderson, who resides in Colorado Springs, Colo. A fourth child, Sheri Henderson, died shortly after birth. After 1960, Joyce raised her three boys as a single parent, and worked for various railroad companies. She worked as a stenographer for the Union Pacific Railroad, in Omaha, Neb., and later the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad, in Council Bluffs. She attended First Christian Church, in Council Bluffs, and toward the end her life was a member of Southside Christian Church where her nephew, Scott Weber, was the pastor. Joyce loved music and played several instruments including the piano, the accordion and the clarinet. She loved to dance and enjoy the company of other single parents through the organization, Parents Without Partners. Above all, she found strength and solace in her faith in God and hope for her children. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and was generous to all those around her. She is survived by her three sons; brother, Duane Weber and his wife Marceta, of Logan; three grandchildren, Zachary Henderson, Christopher Henderson and Meredith Henderson; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Daniel Henderson and Sagan Lee Corbin; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, in Council Bluffs, on Wednesday, April 29th. Memorials can be given in Joyce's name to Deaf Missions Christian Ministry at www.deafmissions.com or to Southside Christian Church. A private family memorial will be held on Thursday, April 30th, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor KC Bedunnah, of Southside Christian Church, presiding. Joyce will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Cemetery next to her mother and father. The family apologizes ahead of time for requesting no social or physical contact during the visitation. Please wear masks if you have them and maintain a safe distance from one another. The family wants to ensure both their safety and yours from the current virus pandemic.
