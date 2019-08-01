Peter James Weber
Peter James Weber, age 57, passed away July 27, 2019, at his Council Bluffs home.
He was born August 22, 1961, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Charles and Ramona Weber. He attended Shenandoah High School, and continued his education at the University of Iowa and University of Nebraska at Omaha, Neb., where he studied journalism and mass communications. Peter was a kind and thoughtful person who loved spending time with his beloved family and many friends. He was a self-described bibliophile, animal rescuer, and Child of God who loved nature and sports.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona.
Peter is survived by his wife of 30 years, Renee; daughter, Maggie; stepson, Marty Anderson; 3 grandchildren; father, Charles (Shina); brother, Michael (Kris); sister, Martha (Joe); 5 nephews; and an abundance of friends.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory at 1221 North 16th St., Council Bluffs. Reception, Saturday, August 3 , 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Barley's Bar, at 114 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or Midlands Humane Society.
