Allan Dean Wedel, age 88, passed away June 12, 2020. Allan was born on February 11, 1932, in Minden, Iowa, to the late George and Elsie (Schuning) Wedel. He was a proud member of the military, serving in the Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954. Mr. Wedel was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie (O'Neill) Wedel; and brother, Randall Wedel. Survivors include his children, Linda Perna (Mike), Kristy Wedel, and Larry Wedel; three grandchildren, Melissa Perna, Michelle Perna, and Leonora Wedel; seven great-grandchildren, Kai, Gavin, Liam, Sierra, Tabitha, Noah and Aiden; and a host of other family and friends. Private family graveside service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Omaha National Cemetery.
