Bonnie Jo Wedel
Bonnie Jo Wedel, age 82, passed away November 16, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
She was born in Harlan, Iowa, on May 12, 1937, to the late Ambrose and Myrtle (Tradel) O'Neill.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Buster, Bob, and Jim O'Neill; and sister, Betty Landers.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Wedel; children, Linda Perna (Mike), Larry Wedel, Kristy Wedel; 3 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, John O'Neill, Barbara Gaarder (Larry), Beverly Conway (Alvin), Peggy Wasem; sister-in-law, Marla O'Neill; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial visitation is Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.