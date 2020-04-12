Marianne K. (Delehant) Weidner, born August 22, 1943, passed away on April 9, 2020. Retired 27 years employee of Nebraska Furniture Mart and a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1961. Preceded in death by husband, DeForest J. Weidner; infant son, David Anthony; parents, Dean and Ruth Ann Delehant; brothers, David and Daniel Delehant. Survived by children, Teresa Larson, Ann Weidner, Stephen Weidner, Mark Walker (Devri), Michael Walker, Mary Carroll (Neal), Joan Perez, Susan Goracke (Brian), Deanna Coglianese (Jason), Michael Plunkett (Vien); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Maher (Fred) and Jean Delehant; brothers, Tim and Phillip Delehant; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Controlled visitation per CDC guidelines, Tuesday, April 14th, 4 to 7 p.m., at West Center Chapel, with 7 p.m. wake service. Funeral service per CDC guidelines, Wednesday, April 15th, 11 a.m., West Center Chapel. Interment, Thursday, April 16th, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Cemetery, in Council Bluffs. To participate by livestream please visit www.heafey heafey.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

