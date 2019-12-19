Wilma W. Weirich
Wilma W. Weirich, 94, of Oakland, Iowa, and former longtime Lewis, Iowa, resident, died peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Exira Care Center.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Lewis Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.
