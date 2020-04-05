Alfred E. Welch, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 2, 2020, at Fox Run Assisted Living. Al was born November 15, 1933, in Macon, Mo., to the late Edgar and Letha (Lucas) Welch. He graduated from Macon High School in 1951 and from North East Missouri State in 1955. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Early in his career, Al taught school and coached in Macon, Mo., and then was a sales rep for Rand McNally/ Riverside Publishing Company for 33 years, retiring in 1996. Al married Diane Langevin Miller on July 3, 1987, in Council Bluffs. He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge, in Blue Springs, Mo., and a Tangier Shriner. Al is survived by his wife Diane Miller-Welch, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Cynthia Ann Welch, of Omaha, Neb., Susan Marie Nabity, of Fremont, Neb.; grandson, John Thomas (Marti) Nabity; brother, Floyd Welch, of Fort Madison, Iowa; sister, Alice O'Donnell, of Plano, Texas. Private family graveside service, Saturday, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, in Omaha. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at Saint John Lutheran Church, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
