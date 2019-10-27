Denise M. Wellman
Denise M. Wellman, age 63, died October 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delmond Hightree; husband, Larry Wellman; brother, David Hightree.
Denise is survived by mother, Joan Hightree; children, Valorie, Russell, Tracey and Anthony Lacy; siblings, Doris Hightree and Kenneth Hightree; 7 grandchildren.
Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.