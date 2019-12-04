Ronald E. Welsh
Ronald E. Welsh, age 71, passed away November 30, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
He was born September 20, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to Jack and Orpha Welsh. Ron was a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp from 1967 to 1969. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1981.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Welsh; and brother, Alan Welsh;
Survivors include son, Ronald A. Welsh (Tony) and his wife Tanette, of Omaha, Neb.; 4 grandchildren, Dakota, Amberlee, Ashlyn and Cecilia Welsh; brother, Clyde Welsh and wife Vergie, of Parma Heights, Ohio; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.