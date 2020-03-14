Patrick
Henry
West, Sr.
Patrick Henry West, Sr., age 77, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his home with loved ones present.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wanda; nephews, George "PeeWee" III, Ronald, Jr.; great-nephew, Adam Micheal.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Patrick, Jr., and wife Pamela, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; daughter, Gina Huber (West) and husband Reece, of Missouri Valley; son, Darren and fiancé April, of Honey Creek; son, Marty and wife Christina, of Honey Creek; son, Monte Hanel and wife Diane, of Elk City, Neb.; brothers, George, Jr., and wife Cathy, Micheal, Ronald, Sr., and wife Debbie, Rick, Sr., and wife Nancy; sister, Teresa Boll and husband Rick, Sr.; nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 10 until 11 a.m., at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Eagles Club, Missouri Valley.
