Wheeler, Braden

Braden

"Brady" Wheeler

Braden "Brady" Wheeler, age 23, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away July 11, 2019.

Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Wheeler, in 2014.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Wheeler, of Glenwood; and brother, Kyle Wheeler, of Chicago, Ill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, in Glenwood, with burial in the Glenwood Cemetery. On Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the church, scripture service will begin at 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Brady's honor.

