Anne Whitcomb, 82, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away at Hillcrest Country Estate Cottages in Papillion, Neb., on February 20, 2020.
Survived by husband, Edward Whitcomb, of Glenwood; children, Ed (Michele) Whitcomb, of Papillion, Jim (Marianne) Whitcomb, of Bellevue, Neb., Joan (Bob) Sandford of Kansas City, Mo., Tom (Lisa) Whitcomb, of Omaha, Neb., and Rose (Eric) Eaton, of King City, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Isabelle O'Grady, of Portland, Ore., Sister Mary Georgita Cunningham, of Portland, Brother Matthew "Frank" Cunningham, of Reno, Nev., Kathleen Mandina, of Omaha, and Marge Cunningham (Fred Garcia) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister-in-law, Amy Cunningham, of Council Bluffs; other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by visitation until 8, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or Catholic Daughters.
