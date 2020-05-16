Virgil A. "Al" White, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at his home. Al was born June 22, 1937, in Conway, Iowa, to the late Fred "Fussy" and Hazel B. (Van Winkle) White. He graduated from Conway High School in 1955 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Al was a long-time Council Bluffs barber, owning and operating Kut Rite Styling. He was a member of the Fish & Game Club. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by infant brother, Richard; brother, Danny and sister, Penny (Gaylan) Combs. Al is survived by five daughters, Natalie Hall, of Ravenwood, Mo., Angela Wood, of Odessa, Texas, Melissa White, of Burlington Junction, Mo., Susan (Micah) Rhoten, of Omaha, Neb., Connie (James) Abbott, of Council Bluffs; his many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-son, Mike (Emily) Sonder; step-daughters, Kathy Docken, all of Hastings, Neb., Sherrie (Jeff) Tordoff, of Omaha; brother, Ivan (Vi) White, of Lenox, Iowa; sister, Vicki Vanosdall, of Galesburg, Ill.; many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, 12 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Wednesday, 1 p.m., in the Conway, Iowa Cemetery. Full military honors will be tendered at the grave. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Service information

May 19
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
12:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
May 20
Graveside Service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00PM
Conway Cemetery
2666-2678 200th Street
Bedford, Iowa 50833
